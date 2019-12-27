Sign up
Photo 2918
The whole display.
This is the entire line up of decorations at the boatyard. They add a little bit each year.
Nice line up of large sailing vessels behind the decorations.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
2
365
NIKON D90
24th December 2019 7:24pm
lights
boat
santa
slide
snowman
decorations
christmas-tree
reindeer
rudolf
float
buoys
lobster-pots
motorboat
