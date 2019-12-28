Previous
Dory with lighted Christmas tree by sailingmusic
Photo 2919

Dory with lighted Christmas tree

During the holiday season my husband puts in his dory (which he built many years ago). It is in the Pocasset River and is lovely to see at night with the lights shining on the water.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher
Sylvia du Toit
December 28th, 2019  
