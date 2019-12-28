Sign up
Photo 2919
Dory with lighted Christmas tree
During the holiday season my husband puts in his dory (which he built many years ago). It is in the Pocasset River and is lovely to see at night with the lights shining on the water.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
water
river
christmas-tree
grasses
dory
Sylvia du Toit
December 28th, 2019
