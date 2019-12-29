Sign up
Photo 2920
Packed away for the winter.
The boatyard is all packed away for winter. My husband took the dory and tree out after this shot was taken.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4272
photos
197
followers
208
following
800% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th December 2019 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boats
,
docks
,
river
,
building
,
wrap
,
crane
,
shrink
,
pilings
,
boatyard
