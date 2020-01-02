Sign up
Photo 2924
Little Santa is all alone
Everything else is put away and little Santa is waiting to get put in the decorations boxes. My friend made this many years ago. He always comes out and makes sure the kids were on the good list of boys and girls.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
2924
2
365
NIKON D90
25th December 2019 10:36am
shadow
beard
speaker
santa
