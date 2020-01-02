Previous
Little Santa is all alone by sailingmusic
Photo 2924

Little Santa is all alone

Everything else is put away and little Santa is waiting to get put in the decorations boxes. My friend made this many years ago. He always comes out and makes sure the kids were on the good list of boys and girls.
Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
