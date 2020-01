Homemade starfish ornament

Our homemade starfish tree ornaments have been hanging on our Christmas trees for 46 years. We bought a Charlie Brown tree and strung popcorn and cranberries. We splurged for one set of lights for our first tree. We didn't have any $$ for tree decorations so we picked razor clams, starfish and scallop shells off the beaches. After cleaning and drying them all we painted them and have hung them on our trees ever since.