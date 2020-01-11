Previous
First, get thru the waves......... by sailingmusic
Photo 2932

Kite boarders at Chappy Beach this afternoon. The wind was so strong that my car was rocking.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
amyK ace
Cool shot
January 12th, 2020  
