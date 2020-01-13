Previous
Next
Wind surfing on a very windy day. by sailingmusic
Photo 2934

Wind surfing on a very windy day.

Another shot of the people having fun in the waves and wind at Chappy Beach.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise