Photo 2944
Grass, dunes and water = Cape Cod
We had another glorious winter day here on the Cape. No one at the beaches and that might be why more people are coming down to the Cape in the winter. Yes it was cold, but beautiful.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
22nd January 2020 3:49pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
sand
,
water
,
grass
,
beach
,
dunes
,
old-silver-beach
