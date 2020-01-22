Previous
Next
Grass, dunes and water = Cape Cod by sailingmusic
Photo 2944

Grass, dunes and water = Cape Cod

We had another glorious winter day here on the Cape. No one at the beaches and that might be why more people are coming down to the Cape in the winter. Yes it was cold, but beautiful.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise