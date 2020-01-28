Previous
Morning by the canal by sailingmusic
Photo 2950

Morning by the canal

Lots of Canada geese getting some kind of lunch by the Cape Cod Canal. Notice the watchman.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
Kerri Michaels ace
nice fav
January 29th, 2020  
