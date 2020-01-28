Sign up
Photo 2950
Morning by the canal
Lots of Canada geese getting some kind of lunch by the Cape Cod Canal. Notice the watchman.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
1
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4302
photos
195
followers
207
following
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th January 2020 1:21pm
Tags
birds
,
water
,
grass
,
shorebirds
,
canada-geese
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice fav
January 29th, 2020
