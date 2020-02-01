Previous
Another squirrel relocated today. by sailingmusic
Another squirrel relocated today.

We caught another squirrel today and my husband relocated it to Hog Island. Hope we catch some more. I finished working on the church library today. It looks great.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Myrna O'Hara

