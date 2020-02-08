Previous
Kiteboarding by sailingmusic
Photo 2961

Kiteboarding

Nice waves to play in at Chappy Beach this afternoon. There were four kiteboarders out there in the windy waves.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
