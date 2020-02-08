Sign up
Photo 2961
Kiteboarding
Nice waves to play in at Chappy Beach this afternoon. There were four kiteboarders out there in the windy waves.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4313
photos
194
followers
205
following
Tags
water
,
waves
,
wind
,
kiteboarder
