Eating to get warm by sailingmusic
Eating to get warm

This male downy woodpecker stayed on this suet for a long time. I opened my kitchen door, went down the two steps and kept clicking. Eventually, it flew away. Only got up to 23 degrees F all day.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
