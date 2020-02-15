Sign up
Photo 2968
Eating to get warm
This male downy woodpecker stayed on this suet for a long time. I opened my kitchen door, went down the two steps and kept clicking. Eventually, it flew away. Only got up to 23 degrees F all day.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4320
photos
193
followers
205
following
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
male
,
woodpecker
,
suet
,
downy
