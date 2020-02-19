Sign up
Photo 2972
"Hey, you.... ducks, follow me!"
West Falmouth Harbor follow the leader game.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
19th February 2020 4:16pm
Tags
ducks
,
water
,
harbor
,
swan
,
shorebirds
Inga Johansson
ace
Ha ha, I like your title.
February 20th, 2020
