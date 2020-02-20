Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2973
A little bit of paradise.
Just another piece of paradise. Down by Old Silver Beach looking out down Buzzards Bay.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
19th February 2020 4:21pm
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
sun
,
trees
,
old-silver-beach
