Photo 2977
Crocus
Signs of spring are all around my house. Here are the first yellow crocus of the season. Now these are very early coming up this year. I saw two purple ones blooming also. Guess I need to get out there and clean away the winter leaves, etc.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4329
photos
192
followers
204
following
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
24th February 2020 6:12pm
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
blooming
,
crocus
Lou Ann
ace
Won’t be long and they will bloom!
February 24th, 2020
