Photo 2987
Below Nobska Light
Rocks on the point below Nobska Light in Woods Hole.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
2
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4339
photos
191
followers
204
following
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
1st March 2020 11:10am
black
,
white
,
blue
,
water
,
rocks
,
waves
,
brown
,
splash
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent capture.
March 6th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Great capture of a magic moment.
March 6th, 2020
