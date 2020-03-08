Previous
Woodpecker at work by sailingmusic
Woodpecker at work

At work on a tree, this male downy woodpecker was making a racket.
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Allison Williams ace
A headache for you, but not for him!
March 9th, 2020  
