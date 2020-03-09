Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2991
Lovely view............
Went to a friend's house to play cards this morning. This was the view.
It was hard to look at the cards and concentrate.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
2
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4343
photos
191
followers
204
following
819% complete
View this month »
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th March 2020 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
view
,
sailboat
,
marsh
,
telescope
,
buzzards-bay
Allison Williams
ace
I agree. I think I would be manning the telescope.
March 9th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@allie912
We did as there was a Coast Guard buoy tender out in the bay.
March 9th, 2020
