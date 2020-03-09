Previous
Lovely view............ by sailingmusic
Lovely view............

Went to a friend's house to play cards this morning. This was the view.
It was hard to look at the cards and concentrate.
Myrna O'Hara

Allison Williams
I agree. I think I would be manning the telescope.
March 9th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara
@allie912 We did as there was a Coast Guard buoy tender out in the bay.
March 9th, 2020  
