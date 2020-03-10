Sign up
Photo 2992
Oyster cages ready to go in.
My friend's husband is an oyster farmer. These cages go in to allow the oyster seed to grow big enough to sell.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
9th March 2020 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
harbor
,
marsh
,
cages
,
oyster-cages
carol white
ace
Great capture
March 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice ! fav
March 10th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capyure...a big job ahead.
March 10th, 2020
amyK
ace
Wow, impressive operation
March 10th, 2020
