Oyster cages ready to go in. by sailingmusic
Oyster cages ready to go in.

My friend's husband is an oyster farmer. These cages go in to allow the oyster seed to grow big enough to sell.
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
carol white ace
Great capture
March 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice ! fav
March 10th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capyure...a big job ahead.
March 10th, 2020  
amyK ace
Wow, impressive operation
March 10th, 2020  
