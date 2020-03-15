Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2997
Old pickup truck
Thought this was a good shot considering I was driving my car while it was shot. I know, bad me. It is an old Chevy with the bed very nicely redone in varnished wood.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4349
photos
190
followers
203
following
821% complete
View this month »
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
14th March 2020 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
green
,
trees
,
truck
,
wood
,
pickup
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close