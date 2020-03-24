Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3006
Fun puzzle - done!!
Gardening, reading, doing puzzles, cleaning stuff off my computer, napping, cooking and much more to keep busy.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
Tags
water
,
boats
,
city
,
puzzle
Maggiemae
ace
What super idea! I'm going to get out a jigsaw right away!
March 24th, 2020
