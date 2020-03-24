Previous
Fun puzzle - done!! by sailingmusic
Photo 3006

Fun puzzle - done!!

Gardening, reading, doing puzzles, cleaning stuff off my computer, napping, cooking and much more to keep busy.
Myrna O'Hara

Maggiemae ace
What super idea! I'm going to get out a jigsaw right away!
March 24th, 2020  
