Hope

That is what I thought of when I saw these brave daffodils blooming along the road.

Then I looked around and thought, " Why are there so many NY and CT license plates around?" Why are all the people from NY coming to the Cape and the Islands to be in their summer homes with this virus spreading. Someone should be stopping them at the bridge and doing virus checks before they let them over the canal. Our small hospitals can't handle this! Please, stay home.