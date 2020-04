More hyacinths - pink or yellow?

I went to the grocery today. There were no frozen veggies basically at all. And that was no April Fools. This should be very interesting by the end of April with empty shelves when you go to buy food. The meat area was sparse also. It also snowed several times today which was a bit weird. Anyway, thanks to all who still view, comment or fav my shots even thought they are not very interesting.