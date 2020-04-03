Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3016
Solitary cardinal.
Guess he didn't want to get too close to the other birds............. We're having quite the nor'easter today. I'm just glad it is rain and not snow.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
2
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4368
photos
190
followers
203
following
826% complete
View this month »
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
2nd April 2020 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
cardinal
Judith Johnson
Gorgeous splash of colour
April 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful pop of red !
April 3rd, 2020
