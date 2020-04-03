Previous
Solitary cardinal. by sailingmusic
Solitary cardinal.

Guess he didn't want to get too close to the other birds............. We're having quite the nor'easter today. I'm just glad it is rain and not snow.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Myrna O'Hara

Myrna O'Hara
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Judith Johnson
Gorgeous splash of colour
April 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful pop of red !
April 3rd, 2020  
