Yup, it is a potholder. by sailingmusic
Photo 3020

Yup, it is a potholder.

I found all my materials when I started cleaning up the basement. Couldn't resist making some. I have done 5 and counting.........
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Barb ace
This stirred up childhood memories of making the same potholders! :-)
April 8th, 2020  
