Previous
Next
Photo 3023
Sometimes you just need a nice view.........
There were only two other cars in the parking lot and we all stayed in our cars and parked far apart. I liked the way these clouds looks. I wonder how many people will put their boats in this season.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
10th April 2020 4:53pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
water
,
clouds
,
island
,
harbor
,
bay
