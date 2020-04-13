Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3026
3 point landing
Seagull coming in for a landing. Osprey watching carefully so he keeps his fish.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4378
photos
190
followers
202
following
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
6th April 2020 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
seagull
,
houses
,
harbor
,
wings
,
osprey
Babs
ace
I don't think the seagull stands a chance of stealing the osprey's fish.
April 14th, 2020
