3 point landing by sailingmusic
3 point landing

Seagull coming in for a landing. Osprey watching carefully so he keeps his fish.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Babs ace
I don't think the seagull stands a chance of stealing the osprey's fish.
April 14th, 2020  
