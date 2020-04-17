Son Jay on the AT

My son Jay hiked the Appalachian Trail (Georgia to Maine) in 2005. We were lucky and were able to meet him several times along the way so my husband could hike with him. I was looking back at some old shots and really liked this one of him. So instead of spring flowers you have this today. Seems like lots of people went to the trail to get away from the virus. That didn't work so they have most of it closed down. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and 29 of the 31 Appalachian Trail Maintaining Clubs have formally asked the U.S. Department of the Interior to officially close the 2,193-mile trail. We'll see what happens.