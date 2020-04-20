Previous
Looking north towards entrance to the Cape Cod Canal by sailingmusic
Looking north towards entrance to the Cape Cod Canal

Yesterday's shot was looking south. Today's is looking north. If you look closely you can see sand bags and things trying to keep the water from not taking the houses along this part of the beach.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Joan Robillard ace
A lovely view
April 20th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
April 20th, 2020  
