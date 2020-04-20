Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
Looking north towards entrance to the Cape Cod Canal
Yesterday's shot was looking south. Today's is looking north. If you look closely you can see sand bags and things trying to keep the water from not taking the houses along this part of the beach.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
19th April 2020 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
water
,
beach
,
waves
,
houses
,
cape-cod-bay
Joan Robillard
ace
A lovely view
April 20th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
April 20th, 2020
