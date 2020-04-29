Sign up
Photo 3042
Happy daffy.
It was just a daffodil kind of day. Hope everyone on 365 is doing well and getting some outdoor time if you had good weather today like we did !!!
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Myrna O'Hara
@sailingmusic
Sharon Lee
lovely
April 29th, 2020
