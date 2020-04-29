Previous
Next
Happy daffy. by sailingmusic
Photo 3042

Happy daffy.

It was just a daffodil kind of day. Hope everyone on 365 is doing well and getting some outdoor time if you had good weather today like we did !!!
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
lovely
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise