Just passing by....... by sailingmusic
Just passing by.......

This train engine is going to Otis Air Force Base where it hooks on several cars full of garbage and takes it to Seamass. Not very exciting but I love to listen to it blow the whistle. It goes right alongside the beach at Phinneys Harbor and further down it has other lovely views of the water . There were lots of people at the beach today as we had another marvelous day but I did a drive thru and left. I did see a Yellowlegs shorebird at another beach but my lens wasn't long enough. I'll be glad when this stuff is over and maybe I can get my big lens fixed. The sky was gorgeous today as was the temps..
5th May 2020

Myrna O'Hara

Maggiemae
It must be great to be this engine driver - still in a job and beautiful scenery!
May 5th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara
@maggiemae Yes I'm sure he enjoys it.
May 5th, 2020  
Rick Schies
Small train, seems a waste of energy
May 5th, 2020  
