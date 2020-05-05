Just passing by.......

This train engine is going to Otis Air Force Base where it hooks on several cars full of garbage and takes it to Seamass. Not very exciting but I love to listen to it blow the whistle. It goes right alongside the beach at Phinneys Harbor and further down it has other lovely views of the water . There were lots of people at the beach today as we had another marvelous day but I did a drive thru and left. I did see a Yellowlegs shorebird at another beach but my lens wasn't long enough. I'll be glad when this stuff is over and maybe I can get my big lens fixed. The sky was gorgeous today as was the temps..