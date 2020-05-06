Previous
Some kind of weird tulip by sailingmusic
Some kind of weird tulip

I can't remember what kind but they are cute and look nice. However they don't last very long. I guess they just needed to last long enough for me to get a photo of them.
6th May 2020

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow my first thought would have been bromeliad! lovely
May 6th, 2020  
