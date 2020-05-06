Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3049
Some kind of weird tulip
I can't remember what kind but they are cute and look nice. However they don't last very long. I guess they just needed to last long enough for me to get a photo of them.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4401
photos
190
followers
199
following
835% complete
View this month »
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
2nd May 2020 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
blooms
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
tulips?
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow my first thought would have been bromeliad! lovely
May 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close