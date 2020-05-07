No osprey nest get finished here !!!

This is a new house going up along the marsh. The ospreys started a nest on the top of the chimney but the builders have put up a bright orange cone and fake owl on the top. I went by later and they had taken the sticks and branches away and put up a bright shiny helium balloon also. We'll see what happens next !! On another note, the hummingbirds have returned to Cape Cod. I put my feeders up yesterday and today I saw 2 feeding. Hopefully I'll be able to get some shots of them if I'm quick, but not today.