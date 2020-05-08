Sign up
Photo 3051
Great day!!
Clouds, a sailboat without much wind, a rock, trees, beach, blue sky. Had to take the shot.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
0
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4403
photos
190
followers
199
following
835% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
5th May 2020 4:19pm
white
sky
blue
beach
trees
clouds
rock
boat
sailboat
