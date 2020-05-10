Previous
Path to the sea.....
Path to the sea.....

Part of Town Land. You can park here and do a few trails or just look at the view. Some boats are going in. It was a lovely day and yes I was out and about taking in all that sea fresh air.
Myrna O'Hara

