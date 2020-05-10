Sign up
Photo 3053
Path to the sea.....
Part of Town Land. You can park here and do a few trails or just look at the view. Some boats are going in. It was a lovely day and yes I was out and about taking in all that sea fresh air.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4405
photos
190
followers
199
following
Tags
fence
,
trees
,
houses
,
path
,
harbor
,
greenway
