Photo 3059
Green heron..... flying up to the rock.
So didn't realize there was a fantastic shadow of the green heron. I love it but didn't want to make it any bigger so I hope you can see it ok. Enjoy your weekend.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
4411
photos
189
followers
199
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th May 2020 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
water
,
bird
,
beach
,
rock
,
shorebird
,
green-heron
