Previous
Next
Photo 3060
Green heron flying.........
probably should have put these in a collage but I liked them separated so much. This was the shot taken right before yesterday's post. Today my hubby had a birthday. We certainly had a very pleasant day all around.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
0
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th May 2020 8:27am
Tags
sand
,
reflection
,
water
,
bird
,
beach
,
rock
,
flight
,
harbor
,
flying
,
wings
,
moss
,
shore
,
shorebird
,
green-heron
,
hen-cove
