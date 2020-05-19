Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3062
Three Toms strutting their stuff.....
They were all trying to get the attention of a single female.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4414
photos
189
followers
199
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th May 2020 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
feathers
,
toms
,
turkeys
bruni
ace
Three against one, not fare. who will be the lucky one.
May 19th, 2020
Sandra Wyatt
ace
Cool capture.
May 19th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
They are so handsome! Great capture!
May 19th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a sight to see...Wonderful
May 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close