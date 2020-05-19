Previous
Next
Three Toms strutting their stuff..... by sailingmusic
Photo 3062

Three Toms strutting their stuff.....

They were all trying to get the attention of a single female.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
Three against one, not fare. who will be the lucky one.
May 19th, 2020  
Sandra Wyatt ace
Cool capture.
May 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are so handsome! Great capture!
May 19th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a sight to see...Wonderful
May 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise