Bee in the bushes by sailingmusic
Photo 3068

Bee in the bushes

Our large azalea bush out behind our deck is in full bloom. There were lots of bees enjoying it.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
mittens (Marilyn)
Such a pretty shot and so cool that you captured the bee in it.
May 25th, 2020  
Allison Williams
Wonderful contrast of color and texture.
May 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful macro - so detailed and pretty ! fav
May 26th, 2020  
