Photo 3068
Bee in the bushes
Our large azalea bush out behind our deck is in full bloom. There were lots of bees enjoying it.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4420
photos
188
followers
198
following
840% complete
View this month »
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
25th May 2020 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
bee
,
pink
,
spring
,
bush
,
azalea
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot and so cool that you captured the bee in it.
May 25th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful contrast of color and texture.
May 26th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful macro - so detailed and pretty ! fav
May 26th, 2020
