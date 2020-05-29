Previous
Next
Finished the rocks...... by sailingmusic
Photo 3072

Finished the rocks......

I started putting rocks around our circular drive 40+ years ago. Today I finished the project in the rain. Next project, my back flower garden.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise