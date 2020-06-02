Previous
Next
Nuthatch by sailingmusic
Photo 3076

Nuthatch

Kept me entertained for a while today. I think part of the tree looks like a turtle's face.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What a lovely capture. Your Nuthatch is very different to ours, is that little red dot part of his plumage or has he got an insect of some sort on him?
June 2nd, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
@judithdeacon Don't really know, saw it but can't figure out what it is. This is called a white-breasted nuthatch which resides in New England in the US.
June 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise