Photo 3076
Nuthatch
Kept me entertained for a while today. I think part of the tree looks like a turtle's face.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
3
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
nuthatch
judith deacon
ace
What a lovely capture. Your Nuthatch is very different to ours, is that little red dot part of his plumage or has he got an insect of some sort on him?
June 2nd, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@judithdeacon
Don't really know, saw it but can't figure out what it is. This is called a white-breasted nuthatch which resides in New England in the US.
June 2nd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
June 2nd, 2020
