Solomon's Seal

In the lily family. Walked around taking shots of things in my yard today as I couldn't paint the deck stuff I primed yesterday because it was raining off and on this morning. I got these years ago along with lots of different kinds of lilies from a yard they were going to make into a parking lot. They said take anything you want and my friend and I dug up filled carload after carload. Years later I have tons of wonderful things to look at with no fuss.