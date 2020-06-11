Previous
The coral azalea bushes are blooming. by sailingmusic
Photo 3085

The coral azalea bushes are blooming.

I have these in two different places on my property. They have done the best over by my shed area. Pretty soon they will be bigger than the shed. I have purple, red, pink, white and coral azalea bushes. The coral and white ones bloom last.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
bep
What a lovely colour. How wonderful to have so many varieties.
June 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful colour !
June 11th, 2020  
bruni ace
Lovely color. wow and so many more in different colors.
June 11th, 2020  
