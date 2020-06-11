Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3085
The coral azalea bushes are blooming.
I have these in two different places on my property. They have done the best over by my shed area. Pretty soon they will be bigger than the shed. I have purple, red, pink, white and coral azalea bushes. The coral and white ones bloom last.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
3
0
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
4th June 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gray
,
shed
,
coral
,
bushes
,
maroon
,
azaleas
,
shingles
bep
What a lovely colour. How wonderful to have so many varieties.
June 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful colour !
June 11th, 2020
bruni
ace
Lovely color. wow and so many more in different colors.
June 11th, 2020
