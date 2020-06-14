Previous
Next
Beach social distancing..... by sailingmusic
Photo 3088

Beach social distancing.....

They have their own spit of beach and are sitting kind of far apart. my gosh Cape Cod is WAY to busy, just crazy.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise