Another petunia by sailingmusic
Another petunia

A different color. Thank you for all your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them very much.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Lou Ann ace
So lovely. My petunias have decided it’s too hot. I’m off to the garden center tomorrow to find some heat tolerant, low to the ground, flowers.
June 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors and details.
June 22nd, 2020  
KWind ace
Wonderful close up!
June 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The way the colour graduates from a gorgeous Garmin to deep purple. You captured the centre so well! fav
June 22nd, 2020  
