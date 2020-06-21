Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3095
Another petunia
A different color. Thank you for all your views, comments and favs. I appreciate them very much.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
4
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
20th June 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
petunia
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. My petunias have decided it’s too hot. I’m off to the garden center tomorrow to find some heat tolerant, low to the ground, flowers.
June 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty colors and details.
June 22nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Wonderful close up!
June 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The way the colour graduates from a gorgeous Garmin to deep purple. You captured the centre so well! fav
June 22nd, 2020
