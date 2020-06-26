Previous
Next
Another 1000 piece puzzle by sailingmusic
Photo 3100

Another 1000 piece puzzle

This was so relaxing. Glad it finally got done. I'm on to a 500 piece with books and a cat now.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
849% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise