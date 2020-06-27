Previous
Gardens are getting going. by sailingmusic
Gardens are getting going.

Another glorious day on Cape Cod. This is called a full Cape because of the 4 front window.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them.
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Definitely a CC house. My sister lives on the Cape and at one time had a house nearly exactly like this one. Nice shot, Myrna
June 28th, 2020  
