Beeeeeee careful. by sailingmusic
Beeeeeee careful.

Stay apart and wear a mask anytime you are going out. Too many states are getting out of control with this virus. Everybody must take it seriously.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Myrna O'Hara

I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav , beautifully sharp focus and a beautiful bokeh background !
June 29th, 2020  
