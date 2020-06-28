Sign up
Photo 3102
Beeeeeee careful.
Stay apart and wear a mask anytime you are going out. Too many states are getting out of control with this virus. Everybody must take it seriously.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
1
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
4454
photos
186
followers
196
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
23rd June 2020 4:32pm
Tags
blue
,
bee
,
salvia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav , beautifully sharp focus and a beautiful bokeh background !
June 29th, 2020
