Photo 3103
Wear them !!
You could be saving my life, or your grandmother's or your own !!
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
28th March 2020 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face-masks
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes wear them Myrna...they are reporting on our news that there is a resistance to wearing them in the USA. We are wearing ours more now...it makes sense!
June 29th, 2020
June 29th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I wear them in the stores. Where we walk there are no more crowds or people and we are able to socially distance. I just don't understand going into crowds or stores without one.
June 29th, 2020
June 29th, 2020
