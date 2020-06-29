Previous
Wear them !! by sailingmusic
Wear them !!

You could be saving my life, or your grandmother's or your own !!
Myrna O'Hara

Pat Knowles ace
Yes wear them Myrna...they are reporting on our news that there is a resistance to wearing them in the USA. We are wearing ours more now...it makes sense!
June 29th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
I wear them in the stores. Where we walk there are no more crowds or people and we are able to socially distance. I just don't understand going into crowds or stores without one.
June 29th, 2020  
