Photo 3119
Hosta bee
These bees were so fun to watch then go in and out of all the bloom that were open.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
@sailingmusic
I am a retired music teacher who would rather take pictures than be in them. I used a Minolta...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th July 2020 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
green
,
purple
,
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
*lynn
ace
beautiful blooms and great capture of the bee
July 16th, 2020
